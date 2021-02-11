Colombia Joins WTTC as Destination Partner
Colombia has joined the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) as a destination partner, said officials at ProColombia, the country’s tourism promotion organization. The South American nation’s tourism stakeholders will work with WTTC to “focus on removing travel barriers, restoring the confidence of tourists and providing safe travel,” said officials in a statement.
Colombia’s participation means ProColombia will have opportunities to participate in global WTTC summits and events and join the group’s executive committee.
Colombia tourism stakeholders will also have the opportunity to partake in the development of joint projects and “share best practices and receive information and data made by WTTC.”
“We are grateful WTTC has placed its trust in our work and we are ready to contribute to the projects and initiatives that this important organization will undertake in 2021 focusing on the recovery of tourism,” said Flavia Santoro, ProColombia’s president.
WTTC has also included Colombia in its list of travel destinations and granted its “Safe Travels” stamp, making Colombia one of the seven South American countries to have achieved the Safe Travels status.
