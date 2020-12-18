WTTC Celebrates 2020’s End With Its 200th Safe Travels Destination
Following its launch in May this year, the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) highly popular Safe Travels stamp, has now been adopted by 200 destinations around the world.
WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, made history when it launched the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene mark—the Safe Travels stamp—earlier this year.
It was created in order to restore traveler confidence and revive the global Travel & Tourism sector, which has been left devasted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, as more destinations around the world continue to adopt the Safe Travels stamp, the incredible 200 destination milestone was reached, with Chile, U.S. Virgin Islands, Belize, Dominica, Nicaragua and Uzbekistan becoming the latest to sign up for the stamp.
Among the other 200 major popular holiday hot spots around the world using the stamp to reassure travelers and restore confidence to travel are Egypt, Turkey, Portugal, Argentina, Tunisia and Indonesia.
The WTTC Safe Travels stamp reached its first major milestone just a few weeks ago when the Philippines became the 100th destination.
The globally recognized stamp enables travelers to distinguish destinations around the world that have adopted health and hygiene global standardized protocols—so they can experience ‘Safe Travels’.
This pioneering move by WTTC also received the backing of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and the launch of global protocols to recover the Travel & Tourism sector has been embraced by over 200 CEOs, including some of the world’s major tourism groups.
Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: “We are delighted to see our Safe Travels is proving so successful and is being adopted by destinations from all corners of the globe.
“Reaching this incredible milestone, with 200 destinations around the world now proudly holding our Safe Travels stamp, is testimony to the hard work which has been put in to make the stamp work for both destinations and holidaymakers.
“The stamp shows all 200 of these global destinations are working together to help rebuild consumer confidence worldwide—and revive the international Travel & Tourism sector.
“Travellers will be able to recognize the destinations which have adopted the new set of global protocols, encouraging the return of ‘Safe Travels’ around the world.”
Anasha Campbell, Minister of Tourism, Nicaragua, said: “Nicaragua promotes a responsible, sustainable, inclusive and accessible tourism for all; having the human being as the center of our policies and strategies. Our priority is the health and well-being of our visitors and our people.
“That is why we are honored to have received the Safe Travels stamp, demonstrating the alignment of our Biosecurity Protocols for the Tourism Sector with the global standards of WTTC, to regain the trust of our visitors and offer them authentic and unforgettable experiences.”
The widespread adoption of the stamp demonstrates that WTTC and all its worldwide Members put the safety and hygiene of travelers as their top priority.
The protocols were designed following guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and taking best practices from WTTC’s Members into account.
Evidence from WTTC’s Crisis Readiness report, which looked at 90 different types of crises in the last 20 years, highlights the importance of public-private cooperation and the implementation of standardized protocols.
According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel & Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), made a 10.3-percent contribution to global GDP and generated one in four of all new jobs.
SOURCE: World Travel & Tourism Council press release.
