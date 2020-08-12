Connecticut Residents Face Fines for Breaking Travel Advisory Rules
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff August 12, 2020
Travel could cost residents a pretty penny in Connecticut if they don’t obey new rules.
The state’s governor, Ned Lamont, has said that residents who refuse to follow coronavirus quarantine measures when they travel to the state from certain areas will face hefty fines.
Executive Order 7111 says that “anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.”
The order also mandates that those entering from the identified states fill out a travel health form upon arrival. Travelers can fill out the form online at ct.gov/travelform.
Those who fail to comply face fines of up to $1,000.
“Overwhelmingly the number of people flying into our state from COVID-infected areas is way down. I think people are self-policing and self-regulating, but not all are,” said Namont. “We wanted to send a message loud and clear.”
Travelers who don’t take the order seriously should note that the state has already issued its first fines of as much as $3,000. The residents skirted filling out health forms, and each faced a $1,000 fine. An additional fine was levied on one of the pair who also failed to observe the quarantine requirements.
