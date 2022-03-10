Corona Island Appoints Global Experts To Shape Visitor Experience
First announced late last year, Corona Island is slated to open in the Caribbean later this year and has just appointed a handful of global experts who will assist in shaping the island experience through multiple touchpoints, including food, design and lifestyle.
The iconic beer brand has announced a trio of Chief Designers, including Jaime Gaztelu and Mauricio Galeano Escobar of Spain and Local Architect Jairo Márquez from Colombia. The island experience will also be led by Executive Chef Christopher Carpentier of Chile and Lifestyle Curator Paulina Vega of Colombia.
James & Mau is an international architectural firm that's been tasked with leading the island's unique design concept. The firm boasts a robust portfolio of bioclimatic and sustainable concepts which are currently being integrated into the island’s building structures and guest bungalows. Meanwhile, Márquez is adapting the design concept to the reality of the island's conditions with the help of sustainable and locally-sourced materials.
Foodies will also be pleased to learn that Chef Carpentier recently served as a chef judge on MasterChef Colombia and Chile and will lead the island's sustainable culinary program.
Finally, Vega is a former Miss Universe 2014 and a TV host and model in Colombia. With a passion for both the beach and adventure, Vega will co-create Corona Island's special lifestyle experiences, which will range from snorkeling excursions to mangrove planting.
Additionally, the island remains on course to becoming "Blue Verified," as part of Oceanic Global’s, Corona’s global NGO partner, thorough Blue Standard program.
Corona Island is located off the coast of Colombia, a short boat ride from Cartagena, on an island formerly known as Isla Arena. The secluded island is one of 27 of Rosario Islands archipelago which is one of the 46 Natural National Parks of Colombia.
Visit LiveCoronaIsland.com for more information.
