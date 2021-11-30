Corona To Open Natural Island Destination in Caribbean
November 30, 2021
Iconic beer brand Corona will debut a unique island destination in the Caribbean next year.
Corona Island is slated to open "in the heart of the Caribbean Sea" in late spring 2022. In addition to beaches, lush gardens and crystal-clear waters, guests can look forward to immersive educational experiences focusing on sustainability such as workshops on plastic-free living, guided meditations in nature and a visit to an on-site farm supplying locally-sourced ingredients.
Upon opening, the number of visitors will be strictly limited to ensure a minimal environmental footprint. Residents of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and South Africa will have a shot to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Corona Island next year. Each country will have its own way to win. CharityBuzz is also hosting a global auction for Giving Tuesday open to non-U.S. residents only that will offer one winner and nine guests a Grand Prize of an all-expenses-paid week-long stay on the island. The proceeds will benefit Oceanic Global.
The island is currently in the process of becoming the first fully Blue Verified Island by Oceanic Global. The ongoing assessment considers factors like single-use plastic elimination and the implementation of responsible waste management infrastructure. Corona Island's hospitality team and guests will also undergo Oceanic Global's sustainability and operational best practices training.
"Corona Island is unlike anything we've ever done before. As a brand that's so deeply connected with nature, we wanted to pay respect to and celebrate the natural environment that supplies our 100 percent natural ingredients, Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona, said in a statement. "Now more than ever, people have a need to safely reconnect with the outdoors. We're inviting people from around the world to come together and combine education with responsible tourism. Our hope is that when guests return home, they'll have fallen in love with nature again, and will be reenergized to be better global citizens in their communities. When people are in love with someone or something, they always do their best to protect it—that's our objective with Corona Island."
"We're proud to partner with Corona Global in furthering the brand's ongoing commitment to sustainability through its efforts with Corona Island," added Oceanic Global Founder Lea d'Auriol. "By implementing the Blue Standard, Corona Island demonstrates the potential for businesses to create tangible impact and operate in balance with the natural world. We're excited to be both verifying and celebrating Corona's sustainability achievements on Corona Island as well as training guests and staff about responsible practices and behaviors that they can carry with them beyond their stay."
Visit LiveCoronaIsland.com for more information.
