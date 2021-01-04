Curaçao Lifts Travel Restrictions for All American Travelers
Curaçao has re-opened the country’s borders to American travelers from every U.S. state and waived the previously required 14-day visitor quarantine, government officials said Monday. Curaçao had previously limited inbound travel to residents of the New York tri-state and Florida upon the launch of its phased reopening in October.
The Curaçao Tourist Board, the Ministry of Public Health, the Environment & Nature, and the Ministry of Economic Development collectively classify residents from all U.S. states as “medium risk.”
“Curaçao has taken a cautious re-opening approach,” said Paul Pennicook, the Curaçao Tourist Board’s CEO. “We feel confident in our ability to safely welcome back all American travelers and provide them with an exceptional experience in a responsible way that also considers the wellbeing of Curaçao’s local community.”
American visitors are required to complete an online digital immigration card, fill out a passenger locator card within 48 hours of departure, upload proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of traveling and present a printed copy upon arrival.
Direct flights to Curaçao’s Hato International Airport are available from Miami, Newark and New York this winter. The airport now features touchless technology that “allows U.S. travelers faster, more seamless access through customs and immigration,” officials said.
Pennicook said Curaçao is “anticipating a strong first quarter” as the destination debuts new resorts including a Dreams by AMResorts property the Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort. The Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort and Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino also completed major renovations in 2020. Sandals Resorts will also premiere its first Curacao property this year.
