Curaçao Removes Most Travel Restrictions
March 09, 2022
Effective March 10, Curaçao will no longer require visitors to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country, said Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) officials in a statement. The updated policy applies to all travelers regardless of country of origin or vaccination status.
Additionally, local restrictions regarding nightly curfews, mask mandates and proof of vaccination for large-scale events have been removed. The relaxed protocols apply throughout the destination; however, “hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues and tour operators may enforce measures at their discretion,” said CTB officials. Travelers are also advised to “verify specific requirements or protocols directly with each venue.”
“Globally, we are seeing a shift from pandemic to endemic, and while the safety of our travelers will always be a top priority, we’re thrilled to have adapted our entry requirements and measures to align with the evolving travel environment,” said Hugo Clarinda, CTB’s deputy CEO.
“Curaçao has seen a surge of development with new and renovated hotels [and] new restaurants and cocktail lounges, art galleries, workshops, tours and transportation options,” Clarinda said. “The island is ready and eager to continue to welcome North American travelers to experience these firsthand.”
The new properties include Sandals Royal Curaçao, scheduled to open on June 1. Located on 44 acres within the Santa Barbara private estate, part of a 3,000-acre protected preserve, the 351-room property will be the all-inclusive operator’s 16th resort and its first in Curaçao.
Travelers to Curaçao remain required to apply for entry via the Curaçao Entry Portal, complete a digital immigration card online and a Passenger Locator Card (PLC) form 48 hours prior to departure. Approved visitors will receive an email PLC confirmation which they must present in digital or printed form while traveling.
