Sandals Delays Opening Of Curacao Resort To June 1
February 24, 2022
Citing global supply chain issues, Sandals Royal Curaçao has announced the postponement of its planned April 14 opening to June 1.
“While we are delighted to report that Sandals Royal Curaçao is near completion, our suppliers worldwide have faced materials shortages and shipping delays. Obstacles beyond our control are certainly frustrating but we simply will not settle for anything less than the experience we promised and that our valued travel advisor partners and guests deserve,” said Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart.
“While we have done everything within our power to avoid this delay, what is in our control, is our response to this setback, and our guests, team members and partners have our word, they will be protected. We are confident, with its magnificent 3,000 acre protected preserve setting, that our first entry into Curaçao will be well worth the brief wait,” Stewart added.
Guests impacted by the delay may opt to move their upcoming reservation to another Sandals Resorts location of their choice, rebook their current Sandals Royal Curaçao vacation for a later date or receive a full refund.
Sandals Resorts will cover all necessary airfare changes up to $600 per person. In addition, all impacted guests will receive a $250 resort credit to use at the Red Lane Spa or for Island Routes Tours plus future stay credits for future bookings.
Sandals Royal Curaçao is the 16th Sandals Resort and the first in Curaçao. The hotel is situated upon 44 acres within the Santa Barbara private estate, an exclusive 3,000-acre protected preserve, and its west- facing position is designed to capture Caribbean sunsets.
The property features 351 rooms and suites in 24 room categories including two new signature suite categories, the Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows, complete with Tranquility Soaking Tubs, private pools, butler service, and sporty and stylish convertible MINI Coopers complimentary for guests to drive while exploring the island.
“While this delay is one we would all wish to avoid, we continue to look ahead with excitement to the opening of our 16th resort and our first outside of the English-speaking Caribbean,” Stewart concluded.
