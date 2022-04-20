Czech Republic Ends All COVID Travel Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 20, 2022
The Czech Republic has joined most of its European counterparts and has lifted all COVID-19 travel restrictions for both foreign tourists and Czech citizens.
Travelers will no longer need to fill out an arrival form or submit proof of vaccination or a previous infection when returning from abroad.
However, it is still recommended that travelers verify the protocols directly with their method of transportation, such as an airline.
“We are very happy all the travel restrictions have been lifted which aligns perfectly with the newly relaunched direct flights on Delta between NYC and Prague planned for the summer season,” Michaela Claudino, director of Czech Tourism USA & Canada, said in a statement.
The Czech Republic was hoping to protect its ranking in the World Peace Index to maintain its benefit as a tourism draw. The World Peace Index evaluates a wide range of safety aspects of the destination and is anticipating a strong recovery during this year's summer season due to falling numbers of COVID cases and a pent-up demand for travel amongst consumers.
“The Czech Republic has maintained its place in the world’s top 10. This topic is important in the marketing communication of the destination across segments, both towards the tourists themselves and especially at the level of B2B marketing, when it is necessary to assure our partners from large travel agencies or conference organizers that the Czech Republic is an objectively safe place for their clients,” CzechTourism director Jan Herget said.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
Argentina’s World-Class Ski Resorts Attract Winter Sports Enthusiasts
For more information on Czech Republic
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS