Day of The Dead in the Iconic City of San Miguel de Allende
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff October 25, 2022
By the end of the month, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, will have one of the most representative festivities comprising cultural concerts, offerings, parades, and much more.
Considered an iconic tourist destination immersed in culture and traditions, San Miguel de Allende will celebrate this year—in a unique way—the Day of the Dead, a celebration recognized at the international level for its colors, flavors, and great meaning.
The Day of the Dead is the most representative tradition in Mexico, immersed in cultural symbolism to remember those who are no longer with us, providing a great festivity that makes the heart of Mexico and the world beat.
Preserving traditions is paramount for the local government of San Miguel de Allende, ranked as the number one destination on the list of the "Best Cities in the World" in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 and 2022
For this reason, it will be celebrated this year with a diverse billboard of activities for the public. The celebrations will begin on October 28 and 29, taking place in the Main Garden, a visual show referring to this Mexican tradition that will be accompanied by a DJ and lighting, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
"San Miguel de Allende is a still top-of-the-line destination due to its great infrastructure, variety of chain or independent hotels, bed and breakfasts, as well worldwide recognized restaurants and chefs, Mexican and internationals. We have great options for visitors to enjoy what has to offer," said the Secretary of Tourism of Guanajuato, Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel.
The Calendar
On Saturday, October 29, the presentation "Tell the legend Catrina" in the Plaza de la Soledad will take place at 7:30 p.m. On October 30, this city will hold the event "Death daily companion, music and poetry" in the Main Garden from 6:00 p.m; on October 31, the film "Coco" will be screened at the House of Culture at 5:00 p.m.
On November 1, in the Plaza de San Juan de Dios, the traditional offerings immersed in color and flavors will begin to be placed to carry out during the day with different related activities, such as prayer to deceased children, placement of candles, instrumental music to liven up the celebration; ending with the distribution of bread of the dead for all attendees.
Also, on November 1, there will be a special concert at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Garden with the choir of children and young people of the Public Library, having as a backdrop the iconic Parish of San Miguel Arcangel. On November 2, the Day of the Dead celebrations will end. However, there will be an extensive diversity of activities for the whole family. Similarly, from 8:00 a.m., the offerings will begin to be placed in different parts of the city, such as the Atrium of San Antonio, the Atrium of the Oratory, and the Main Garden.
For the enjoyment of all San Miguel families, as well as visitors, the Parade of the Dead will pass through, starting at 5:00 p.m.
To continue with the artistic billboard, at 6:00 p.m., the classical ballet by Selene García and Dainfi will be presented in the Main Garden with "En México la Muerte está Viva," in addition to having in the same venue the concert of the choir of children and young people of the Public Library with songs referring to the festivity.
To close the commemorative events to the Day of the Dead, at 8:00 p.m., there will be a universal prayer for the deceased, with a recital of traditional Mexican music.
