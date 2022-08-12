Destinations International Unveils Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Tool
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey August 12, 2022
Destinations International, which serves as a resource for destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus, introduced an equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) assessment tool designed to help these groups enhance their EDI efforts.
The assessment tool enables Destinations International destination organization members to create EDI goals and keep abreast of results through data-driven metrics.
“Many destination organizations recognize the value of incorporating EDI principles into their brand, but it is often hard to know where to start,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International.
“This tool will set standard metrics across the industry for our members to keep track of the progress being made in the areas of EDI.”
The tool will also “create awareness and discussion about how to develop and implement intentional EDI strategies for destination organizations of all budget sizes around the globe,” Destinations International said.
“We have recognized the need for authentic EDI initiatives in our industry and have discussed the need for accountability through measurement and metrics,” said Sophia Hyder Hock, chief diversity officer at Destinations International.
“This assessment will provide our destination members with the ability to have a baseline understanding of EDI initiatives as it relates to their workplace, policies and operations, vendors, community, and accessibility plans.
“We are grateful for the partnership with the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals, which sparked the idea to create this groundbreaking tool for our industry.”
