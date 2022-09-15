Discover Barbados - The Culinary Capital of the Caribbean
Destination & Tourism Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Lacey Pfalz September 15, 2022
The warm Caribbean islands are known for their natural beauty, unique histories and foodie cultures, but none more so than Barbados. Considered by many to be the culinary capital of the region, the welcoming island has several reasons why it deserves the title.
One reason dates back to the early 1700s – to 1703, to be exact. This year is when the Mount Gay distillery, believed to be one of the very first producers of rum in the world, first opened. Rum lovers and history buffs alike can still visit Barbados and its Mount Gay Rum is still produced on the island today.
The spirit produced on the island is often considered some of the best in the world, and the island's history as the birthplace of rum certainly adds a personal significance to the its rum industry. Travelers can enjoy rum tastings and rum tours in Barbados.
Foodies can also delight in some incredible dining experiences in Barbados. From romantic dinners on the beach by candlelight to a more immersive experience enjoying freshly caught seafood at Oistins Fish Fry, the island offers something for everyone’s palate.
The island also produces a lot of its own staples, such as fresh seafood, plantains and many other types of tropical fruit, like grapefruit. Travelers can visit Coco Hill Farms and learn about their efforts to promote farm-to-table cuisine on the island, and even participate in a voluntourism experience planting hardy vegetables like cassava and sweet potatoes.
Barbados is also home to the annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival, held in autumn this year. Well-known international and local chefs participate in the four-day event, which includes fun events such as VIP dining experiences, food truck mashups, breakfast on the beach and much more.
This year, the festival’s theme is “Feed the Future,” and will focus on empowering younger generations to participate in culinary careers, along with improving Barbados’ food security and empowering sustainable agriculture and food practices on the island.
Travel advisors who’d like to learn more about the island and earn rewards for booking trips to Barbados can join the Barbados Elite Club for free. The Elite Club offers a specialist class for advisors and includes a points-earning system for trips booked in Barbados, which advisors can use to redeem rewards like FAM trips.
For more information about the Barbados Elite Club, please click here. Don’t forget to check out Barbados’ official tourism website for all the best information on the island, its attractions and its entry requirements.
