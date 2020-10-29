Discover Puerto Rico for Tropical Island Golf Getaways
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Theresa Norton October 29, 2020
As winter descends on much of the U.S. mainland, Puerto Rico beckons with sunshine, 80-degree temperatures and 18 golf courses, some rated among the best in the Caribbean and Mexico. Two are offering special packages.
The Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club is offering a “Stay and Play Package” that includes unlimited golf at Costa Caribe, home to 27 holes adjacent to the ocean on one side, mountains on the other.
The package includes a standard room accommodation with garden or ocean view at the Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort, breakfast buffet for two persons at La Terraza Restaurant and two DonQ welcome drinks. The price starts at $189 per night, per room.
The promotion code is PGGSP1. For reservations, call 787-259-7676 or email pnchi.reservations@hilton.com.
The “Golf Experiences Package” at The St. Regis Bahia Beach includes a choice of two rounds of golf at the 18-hole, Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed golf course or two spa treatments at Iridium Spa per stay.
It also includes daily breakfast for two at Seagrapes, 20 percent off additional rounds of golf and 20 percent off additional spa treatments. The package is good for a stay of at least three nights.
Enter ZJ4 in the Corporate/Promotional code box when making an online reservation. For other information, call 800-228-9290.
Puerto Rico also is home to courses designed by Greg Norman, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Chi Chi Rodriguez, Tom Fazio, Tom Kite, Rees Jones and Gary Player. Many have views of the ocean, mountains and rainforest. El Yunque, a spectacular rainforest, can be seen from several golf courses, including the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve’s Championship Course, where the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open is played annually, and from the Ocean and River courses at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort.
Golfers will enjoy beautiful ocean views at Royal Isabela and Punta Borinquen, both perched atop seaside cliffs on the island’s Northwest Coast. Near San Juan, Ponce and Humacao, the courses in Dorado Beach, Bahia Beach, Costa Caribe and Palmas Athletic Club are adjacent to the ocean, with holes parallel to the sandy beaches and turquoise surf.
Puerto Rico is an American territory that does not require a passport for U.S. citizens, is bilingual, uses the U.S. dollar for currency and is the air hub of the Caribbean.
For Puerto Rico travel guidelines, click here. For more information on the island’s golf courses, resorts and other attractions, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.
For more information on Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico, United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS