Discover the Gastronomy of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit

Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Patrick Clarke October 25, 2019
For visitors to Puerto Vallarta and Mexico's Riviera Nayarit, there's plenty of beautiful beaches, natural wonders and culture to distract people from the destination's superb gastronomy.
However, one of the best ways to experience this premier vacation destination is through its food.
The region is home to not only an array of authentic Mexican cuisine and satisfying street food ranging from mouthwatering tacos to local seafood snacks but also a variety of restaurants serving up dishes inspired by all corners of the globe, including convenient international buffets available at many of the destination's world-class resorts.
For example, Cafe des Artistes, considered one of the finest dining experiences in the region, is serving up classic French cuisine with a Latin twist. Feeling a bit homesick and craving some good old-fashioned pancakes or waffles? Head to River Cafe for a one-of-a-kind breakfast.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are loaded with potential when it comes to making unforgettable gastronomic discoveries. You'll uncover a wide range of flavors along the Malecon Boardwalk alone, so visitors should be sure to bring both their appetite and an open mind.
If the prospect of exploring and stumbling into great food seems too daunting, consider a guided food tour. Vallarta Food Tours offers a handful of experiences whether you have a preference for street fare, seafood or surf and turf.
Meanwhile, passionate foodies looking to experience the best of the best and take their taste buds to a new level should mark their calendars for late November.
The International Gourmet Festival returns to Riviera Nayarit for its 25th anniversary November 19-24 with more than a dozen participating restaurants, a chef master class and a culinary forum, among many other highlights.
Visitors to the region in late spring and early summer can also participate in Puerto Vallarta Restaurant Week.
For more information on the robust gastronomic offerings awaiting visitors to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, contact your travel agent or visit visitpuertovallarta.com or rivieranayarit.com.
