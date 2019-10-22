Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | October 22, 2019 2:30 PM ET
International Gourmet Festival in Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit
Travelers come from all over to visit the Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit area. They enjoy meeting the friendly locals, exploring the many beaches and, of course, eating and drinking.
Vacation is for indulging after all, and there are several places in Puerto Vallarta to try a refreshing drink, snack on an appetizer or enjoy a full local meal.
This destination also has one of the top gastronomy festivals in Mexico: International Gourmet Festival. And it’s back this year from November 19 to November 24.
Guest chefs from all over the world will be in attendance to present a variety of culinary art. Customers can indulge in new tasting experiences and delicious dishes.
A host of events are held throughout the week including a celebration with all the chefs, theme nights, a culinary forum and more. The entire program schedule can be found here.
Whether travelers want to celebrate a special occasion with an extravagant six-course dinner under the stars, take a food safari and jump from restaurant to restaurant or dive into the desserts to satisfy a sweet tooth, it’s all available during the International Gourmet Festival.
