Egypt Plans to Reopen Airports July 1
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 17, 2020
After closing its doors to commercial flight due to the coronavirus pandemic, Egypt will welcome back international air traffic starting July 1.
The civil aviation minister, Mohamed Manar Anba said in a news conference that flights would gradually resume, according to a report in VOA News.
While international flights will be able to return to the country, tourism will be limited. Three seaside resorts areas will be the only places allowed to reopen to international visitors.
The tourism minister, Khaled al-Anani, spelled out new measures that would be taken inside planes, airports and hotels to ensure the health and safety of visitors. Those coming from places with high rates of infection will need to be tested for coronavirus before arriving in Egypt.
Domestic flights did continue during the outbreak and hotels have been allowed to operate for domestic travelers at 50 percent capacity as of June 1.
Egypt has had more than 44,000 cases of COVID-19 in a country of 100 million and case numbers have been rising over the last few weeks.
For more information on Egypt
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS