Experience Colombia From the Comfort of Your Home
Destination & Tourism May 13, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers currently stationed at home can participate in virtual events to learn more about Colombia. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The Embassy of Colombia, in partnership with ProColombia, continues its virtual experiences series with a cooking lesson tonight, May 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET with Colombian Chef Juanma Barrientos, Founder of El Cielo. Click here to register for the event, sponsored by the Young Professionals of the Americas.
This online event is the second in a series designed to bring the world to Colombia, even as we stay home and take care. The first was a salsa lesson as part of the World Affairs Councils’ Ideas Summit last week.
The Most Popular Virtual Tour in Each StateDestination & Tourism
Travel Advisor Unveils Virtual VoyagesTravel Agent
Armchair Travel: Virtual Australia VacationJaneen Christoff
“We are grateful to have a virtual platform to connect with friends around the world,” said Ambassador to the United States Francisco Santos. “While we stay home, we must continue learning, having experiences, engaging in productive activities and preparing for the world after the pandemic. Our commitment through this webinar series is to bring the best of Colombia to all of our friends.”
“These virtual experiences are a great way to take care of ourselves so we can meet again soon,” said President of ProColombia Flavia Santoro. “ProColombia is keeping the world in touch virtually with all the business opportunities we have to offer and making sure everyone can enjoy our breathtaking landscapes and tourist destinations from the comfort of their homes.”
Upcoming events in the Virtual Colombian Experiences series are below. You can view all events through Embassy of Colombia Facebook Live.
—Cooking With Colombian Chef Juanma Barrientos, Founder of ElCielo
May 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET, sponsored by the Young Professionals of the Americas. Click here to register and to see the ingredients list.
—“Birdwatching in Colombia From Your Couch” With the Audubon Society’s Matthew Jeffrey and WhereNext Bird Expert Chris Bell
May 20 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Click here to register.
See and learn about the incredible diversity of Colombian birds, many of which are migrating now to the United States. You may even be able to see some of them out of your windows at home.
For an experience now, click here to watch “The Birders: A Melodic Journey Through Northern Colombia,” a documentary produced by WhereNext for ProColombia.
—Book Readings by Gabriel García Márquez and Other Colombian Authors
May 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Click here to register. (Spanish)
Listen to the voice of the Nobel Prize winner reading one of his most famous books in addition to the voices of other Colombian authors from the Hispanic voice archives at the Library of Congress.
SOURCE: Colombian Embassy press release.
For more information on Colombia
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS