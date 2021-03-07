Last updated: 03:00 PM ET, Sun March 07 2021

Fort Lauderdale Cracks Down on Spring Break

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 07, 2021

A group of friends on spring break
A group of friends on spring break. (photo via Rawpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The city of Fort Lauderdale said it was going to crack down on spring break visitors to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and apparently it wasn’t kidding.

One of the hottest spots in the city has announced it is putting severe restrictions on travelers through the end of the month of March to limit the size of crowds and the potential for superspreader events.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Sara Nelson, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO

Flight Attendants President Encourages Airlines To Continue...

United States Capitol Building, Washington DC

What’s Next for Airlines, Tourism After Relief Bill...

Dashboard of COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

gallery icon COVID-19 US Travel Restrictions: State-by-State Guide for...

Aerial view of Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa

gallery icon How Grand Palladium Jamaica Is Keeping Health and Safety Top...

The Wharf, a popular club with a vibrant outdoor deck right in the heart of the city’s downtown Los Olas entertainment district, will no longer serve out-of-state customers younger than 23 years old. That apparently includes food as well as alcohol.

Out-of-state visitors can visit The Wharf but only if they are age 23 and above, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The new rule was enacted on Friday and will be in place for the rest of the month. The newspaper reported that Friday’s crowd was ‘sparse and socially distanced.’

The Wharf is actually notorious for its overflow crowds and, in fact, was cited three times in one day in November of 2020 – just days after it reopened – for violating mask-wearing rules as well as social distancing rules.

The club reopened again in January with a variety of measures in place, like acrylic barriers on the bar.

Across Florida, elected officials and business owners have tried to quell spring breakers from crowding their beaches, streets and bars. Miami Beach has banned booze on the sand and set a curfew to limit its famed nightlife, while Fort Lauderdale is heavily enforcing social distancing and mask mandates.

For more information on Fort Lauderdale

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Urban flowers against the skyline of Des Moine, Iowa.

The Best 2021 Spring Break Staycation Spot in Each State

Iconic Las Vegas Sands Corp. Goes Dark on the Strip

gallery icon 15 Ways Travel Benefits Us

Connecticut To Change Travel Rules From Mandates To Recommendations

gallery icon Los Cabos Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know for 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS