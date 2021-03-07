Fort Lauderdale Cracks Down on Spring Break
Rich Thomaselli March 07, 2021
The city of Fort Lauderdale said it was going to crack down on spring break visitors to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and apparently it wasn’t kidding.
One of the hottest spots in the city has announced it is putting severe restrictions on travelers through the end of the month of March to limit the size of crowds and the potential for superspreader events.
The Wharf, a popular club with a vibrant outdoor deck right in the heart of the city’s downtown Los Olas entertainment district, will no longer serve out-of-state customers younger than 23 years old. That apparently includes food as well as alcohol.
Out-of-state visitors can visit The Wharf but only if they are age 23 and above, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The new rule was enacted on Friday and will be in place for the rest of the month. The newspaper reported that Friday’s crowd was ‘sparse and socially distanced.’
The Wharf is actually notorious for its overflow crowds and, in fact, was cited three times in one day in November of 2020 – just days after it reopened – for violating mask-wearing rules as well as social distancing rules.
The club reopened again in January with a variety of measures in place, like acrylic barriers on the bar.
Across Florida, elected officials and business owners have tried to quell spring breakers from crowding their beaches, streets and bars. Miami Beach has banned booze on the sand and set a curfew to limit its famed nightlife, while Fort Lauderdale is heavily enforcing social distancing and mask mandates.
