France Projected As World’s Most Visited Country by 2025
Destination & Tourism Noreen Kompanik January 13, 2023
Data and analytics company GlobalData has projected that France will be the most visited country in the world by 2025.
According to the latest report ‘Tourism Destination Market Insight: Western Europe,' France held the title of most visited country in the world prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming 88.1 million visitors in 2019. However, it was Spain that saw the most travelers in 2021. Having attracted 66.6 million international visitors in 2022, France is now set to reclaim the title, with the number of international arrivals expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.1 percent between 2022 and 2025.
Hannah Free, Travel & Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, said “Alongside Italy and Spain, France represents a significant segment of the growth in Western Europe. The country is not only popular with travelers from Europe itself—especially the UK, Germany and Belgium—but it is also popular with visitors from further afield, including China and the United States. In fact, France is one of the top Western European destinations for US travelers.”
Free continued: “Visitation to France and Spain will remain strong in the years to come, with festivals, culture and gastronomy being a big pull for tourists. Both countries have a lot to offer visitors, with their own unique cultures, cuisines, and atmospheres. Both countries are also relatively large, with a diverse and varied landscape, and each country has its own unique coastline.”
One of France’s major advantages is its transportation. Travel between major cities in both France and Spain is relatively easy, with high-speed trains connecting most major cities.
Free added that “One key transportation project in Western Europe is the Ultra Rapid Train line, which is being planned by the European Commission to improve connectivity between Lisbon in Portugal and Helsinki in Finland. The program involves the construction of an 8,000km doubletrack high-speed railway network between Lisbon and Helsinki with a loop around the Baltic Sea. The rail line will pass through, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and Finland.”
