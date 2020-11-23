Future Travel Plans Are a Priority for Families
Janeen Christoff November 23, 2020
If you want to brighten the day of a family member, the gift of travel seems to be it.
Recent research has found that planning future travel truly brings joy to people suffering after long lockdowns and quarantines.
“We all deserve a pick-me-up this holiday season more than ever, and thinking about your next trip is a great way to go about it,” said U.S. Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow, whose organization helped found the Let’s Go There Initiative. “Even if it needs to happen down the road, having a trip on the books is a phenomenal mood lifter, and offers and travel policies are incredibly favorable right now. Giving future travel as a gift could be—maybe should be—the theme of the season.”
A future trip—particularly domestically and with family members—remains a priority, according to recent research by the firm Destination Analysts.
The study also found that 47 percent of Americans would feel either happy or very happy to receive a travel-related gift this holiday season.
One of the reasons why travel is such a great gift is that it gives Americans something to look forward to.
Nearly 60 percent of respondents agreed that getting a vacation scheduled in the next six months would make them feel there is something happy to look forward to, according to the research from Destination Analysts.
Research by the Institute for Applied Positive Research yielded similar findings, noting that 71 percent of respondents to its survey reported feeling greater levels of energy knowing they had a trip planned in the next six months.
In light of this, the U.S. Travel Association has created the Let’s Go There initiative that identifies the benefits of planning a vacation and reminding families during the holidays of the joy that future travels together will bring.
“Let’s Go There, Together” is a key message being shared by thousands of organizations on social and digital channels as well as #LetsMakePlans.
In addition to the digital campaign, “Let’s Go There, Together” messages will be featured in Lightbox video displays at over a hundred shopping malls and retail sites nationwide, from the West Coast to New England.
The movement has been embraced by more than 3,000 organizations, and The Let’s Go There Coalition, the initiative’s steering committee, is comprised of more than 80 businesses in the travel industry and beyond, including American Airlines; American Express; the American Resort Development Association; Chase; Delta Air Lines; Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Ecolab; Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Expedia; Hilton; the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Visitor & Convention Bureau; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Loews Hotels & Co; Marriott International; PepsiCo; Sabre; the South Dakota Department of Tourism; United Airlines; the U.S. Travel Association; Visa; Visit California; Visit Spokane; and World Cinema, Inc., among other organizations.
