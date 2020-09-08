US Travel Association Launches New ‘Let’s Go There’ Campaign
September 08, 2020
The U.S. Travel Association has launched a new campaign dubbed “Let’s Go There,” which was designed to get Americans excited about planning their next vacation.
As part of an industry-wide collaboration of more than 75 businesses and organizations, the U.S. Travel Association is demonstrating the personal benefits of travel planning and welcoming back customers who want to hit the road now or in the future.
Research during the development of the Let’s Go There campaign found that 97 percent of respondents say having a trip planned makes them happier, while 82 percent reported it makes them “moderately” or “significantly” happier.
In addition, 71 percent reported feeling greater levels of energy when they had a trip planned in the next six months.
“The Let’s Go There campaign aims to tell travelers: When it’s time for you, we’ll be ready,” U.S. Travel Association President Roger Dow said. “There is pleasure in planning travel, and when the moment is right, the industry is committed to being well-prepared for the safe return of travelers.”
“Our industry recognizes the need to pull together in this moment—as colleagues, not competitors—in a united message of welcome, preparedness, and desire to serve travelers’ needs,” Dow continued.
The Let’s Go There campaign will extend into 2021 and be featured on top television stations such as CMT, Cooking Channel, ESPN, Freeform and National Geographic Channel, as well as two spots will air on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on September 14.
While the health and safety guidelines implemented by the travel industry remain a top priority, it’s also important to get Americans moving again to save jobs and the economy. Businesses within the tourism industry are committed to being fully prepared for the moment demand returns.
