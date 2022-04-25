Greece Joins Switzerland in Removing All Entry Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 25, 2022
No more barriers, no more protocols.
Greece is joining Switzerland and will permit restriction-free entry to all tourists beginning in May, the government said.
The announcement came just days after Switzerland announced it will drop all protocols beginning Monday, May 2. The Swiss ruling will allow international travelers from all countries, including those from so-called “third countries,” or countries that are located outside of the European Union or Schengen zones.
Greece’s new rules also go into effect on May 2, with Greek Minister of Health Thanos Plevris saying the country would no longer be applying entry rules to travelers.
Tourists will not have to present a vaccination card nor produce test results upon arrival, according to Schengen Visa Info. It’s welcome news for the Greek tourism industry, not to mention airlines that fly to Athens, to welcome unvaccinated travelers into the country.
All other pre-pandemic rules are in place, of course, as tourists will still need a passport and/or a visa.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
Argentina’s World-Class Ski Resorts Attract Winter Sports Enthusiasts
For more information on Greece, Switzerland
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS