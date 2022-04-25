Last updated: 10:38 AM ET, Mon April 25 2022

Greece Joins Switzerland in Removing All Entry Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 25, 2022

Greece Island Hopper featuring Athens, Mykonos and Santorini
Greece has dropped all travel restrictions. (Photo by Collette Media License)

No more barriers, no more protocols.

Greece is joining Switzerland and will permit restriction-free entry to all tourists beginning in May, the government said.

The announcement came just days after Switzerland announced it will drop all protocols beginning Monday, May 2. The Swiss ruling will allow international travelers from all countries, including those from so-called “third countries,” or countries that are located outside of the European Union or Schengen zones.

Greece’s new rules also go into effect on May 2, with Greek Minister of Health Thanos Plevris saying the country would no longer be applying entry rules to travelers.

Tourists will not have to present a vaccination card nor produce test results upon arrival, according to Schengen Visa Info. It’s welcome news for the Greek tourism industry, not to mention airlines that fly to Athens, to welcome unvaccinated travelers into the country.

All other pre-pandemic rules are in place, of course, as tourists will still need a passport and/or a visa.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

Rich Thomaselli
