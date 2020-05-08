Greece Plans to Welcome Tourists as Soon as July
Jessica Zickefoose May 08, 2020
While parts of the world are still grappling with the rising number of coronavirus cases, a few places have done a notable job of squelching the virus at the door.
Greece, in particular, has seen roughly 2,700 confirmed cases throughout the entire country, a relatively low number in comparison to other European vacation destinations. Because of this, prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thinks the country may be able to welcome visitors back as early as this summer.
"The tourism experience this summer may be slightly different from what you've had in previous years. Maybe no bars may be open, or no tight crowds, but you can still get a fantastic experience in Greece—provided that the global epidemic is on a downward path," Mitsotakis said during an interview with CNN.
Mitsotakis acknowledged that reopening the country to visitors doesn’t come without risk. He’s hopeful that the current testing policies in place throughout the world can be enhanced to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Greece’s current protocol requires all international travelers be screened for COVID-19 after arriving in Athens. However, Mitsotakis hopes for an international standard soon, the same protocols for every country.
"I would assume that people will be tested before they get on a plane, not after they arrive here. They can only get on the plane with a negative test, or with a positive antibody test," he said.
With around 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) dependent upon tourism, and approximately 90 percent of tourism revenue coming from international visitors, reopening as soon as it’s safe to do so is important to the local economy.
This week marked the reopening of hairdressers and bookstores. City hotels are expected to reopen as early as June 1. If all goes to plan, the country is hopeful to begin welcoming visitors back beginning July 1.
If you'd like to explore the country before the reopening, numerous virtual experiences offer a peek at iconic sites, history and culture, all from the comfort of your own home.
