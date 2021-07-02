Guadeloupe Is Open - Here's What You Need To Know
July 02, 2021
The Guadeloupe Islands is now open to fully vaccinated Americans, and nonstop flights from the United States are scheduled to resume this July.
As of June 11, fully vaccinated individuals visiting the French Caribbean archipelago can avoid quarantine by presenting proof of an accepted COVID-19 vaccination, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, as well as results of a negative PCR or antigen test that was taken within 72 hours (PCR) or 48 hours (antigen) of arrival. U.S. visitors must also provide a sworn statement confirming that they don't have any COVID-19 symptoms and have not had recent contact with an infected person. Children under the age of 11 are exempt from these testing requirements.
Flights from the U.S. to Guadeloupe will resume Tuesday, July 13 with Air France taking off out of Miami. American Airlines and JetBlue will resume service to Guadeloupe in November.
"We are now able to welcome vaccinated American travelers and are gearing towards a highly anticipated winter season." Willy Rosier, General Director of the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board, said in a statement. "After a first JetBlue season that was cut short due to the pandemic in 2020, we are thrilled about the return of flights from the U.S."
JetBlue's Director of Route Planning, Eric Friedman said that "customers will fall in love with Guadeloupe's pristine beaches, lush rain forests and unique cultural experiences found across five different islands."
American plans to increase the frequency of flights out of Miami to meet demand during this winter's peak season. Nonstop flights from Miami to Guadeloupe's Pointe-a-Pitre International Airport (PTP) will increase from one to four weekly rotations during the second half of December as well as February and March 2022. PTP offers a COVID-19 testing center for travelers needing to test on arrival or secure a negative result before boarding their return flight home to the U.S. or any other country requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test to re-enter.
In addition to quarantine-free entry and more flight options, Americans can look forward to discounted accommodations when they plan their Guadeloupe vacation this summer.
"We cannot wait for Americans to be back, the Guadeloupe Islands is the perfect getaway for travelers looking for pristine beaches, a preserved nature, world-class gastronomy and events," said Carole Adam, VP Sales & Marketing for the islands' leading hotel group, DHDI. "On the occasion of the reopening of the destination to vaccinated Americans, we are offering a special 'LETSGO' discount for reservations on all of our properties booked before October 15, 2021."
The islands will also play host to a handful of exciting events in the year ahead, including the highly anticipated third edition of the Saint-Georges International Music Festival in April 2022 and the Route du Rhum transatlantic single-handed yacht race in November 2022.
As of June 16, the U.S. State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to the French West Indies, including Guadeloupe due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions. As of July 2, Guadeloupe has reported 17,539 COVID-19 cases, including 267 deaths since the pandemic began.
