Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Wed December 15 2021

Has Las Vegas Become the Best Sports Travel Destination for Tourists?

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli December 15, 2021

Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan
Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

Las Vegas is a paradise for gamblers, for foodies, for A-list entertainment enthusiasts, for lovers of nighttime clubbing and daytime pool parties, and so much more.

Has it also become the country’s premier destination for sports fans?

ADVERTISING

You’d be hard-pressed to find a comparable city that offers more – from an overall perspective – on the court, the ice, the field, the ring and the arena.

MORE Destination & Tourism
Cayman Islands, Caribbean, flag, sunset

Cayman Islands Requiring COVID-19 Test Within One Day of...

The Greek flag flying at sunset in the town of Oia in Santorini, Greece.

Greece To Require Pre-Travel PCR Test Taken Within 48 Hours

Falmouth Port, Trelawny, Jamaica

Air and Sea Arrivals Surge in Caribbean Nations

In just a short amount of time, Las Vegas

- Two years ago, Las Vegas lured the Oakland Raiders to relocate its franchise to Sin City. Now it has one of the most state-of-the-art stadiums in the country and the naming rights holder, Allegiant Airlines, is packing deals for tourists to come and see their team play the Raiders and enjoy a weekend in Vegas.

- In 2017, Las Vegas drew its first pro franchise when the expansion Golden Knights joined the National Hockey League. In just four years the Knights have become one of the most successful hockey franchises in the league, including an appearance in the Stanley Cup finals.

- The city could also be on the cusp of a Major League Baseball team. Officials have offered free land in suburban Summerlin, Nev., if the Oakland Athletics relocate.

- Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts two major NASCAR races a year.

- Las Vegas has its own annual college football bowl game between Christmas and New Year’s.

- Tens of thousands of tourists flock to Las Vegas casinos for the first weekend of the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament every March when 48 games are contested over four days – a bettor’s dream.

- The Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas hosts to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo every year.

- And, of course, Las Vegas has always been the home of major boxing matches and UFC events.

As a result, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) released the latest commercials as part of its "Greatest Arena on Earth" ad campaign.

Here’s a look at both the 60- and 30-second spots.

For more information on Las Vegas

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Cayman Islands, Caribbean, flag, sunset

Cayman Islands Requiring COVID-19 Test Within One Day of...

Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

Greece To Require Pre-Travel PCR Test Taken Within 48 Hours

Air and Sea Arrivals Surge in Caribbean Nations

gallery icon The Best US Cities To Celebrate Christmas

gallery icon Chile Launches New Social Media Contest in US, Spain and Brazil

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS