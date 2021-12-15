Has Las Vegas Become the Best Sports Travel Destination for Tourists?
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli December 15, 2021
Las Vegas is a paradise for gamblers, for foodies, for A-list entertainment enthusiasts, for lovers of nighttime clubbing and daytime pool parties, and so much more.
Has it also become the country’s premier destination for sports fans?
You’d be hard-pressed to find a comparable city that offers more – from an overall perspective – on the court, the ice, the field, the ring and the arena.
In just a short amount of time, Las Vegas
- Two years ago, Las Vegas lured the Oakland Raiders to relocate its franchise to Sin City. Now it has one of the most state-of-the-art stadiums in the country and the naming rights holder, Allegiant Airlines, is packing deals for tourists to come and see their team play the Raiders and enjoy a weekend in Vegas.
- In 2017, Las Vegas drew its first pro franchise when the expansion Golden Knights joined the National Hockey League. In just four years the Knights have become one of the most successful hockey franchises in the league, including an appearance in the Stanley Cup finals.
- The city could also be on the cusp of a Major League Baseball team. Officials have offered free land in suburban Summerlin, Nev., if the Oakland Athletics relocate.
- Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts two major NASCAR races a year.
- Las Vegas has its own annual college football bowl game between Christmas and New Year’s.
- Tens of thousands of tourists flock to Las Vegas casinos for the first weekend of the men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament every March when 48 games are contested over four days – a bettor’s dream.
- The Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas hosts to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo every year.
- And, of course, Las Vegas has always been the home of major boxing matches and UFC events.
As a result, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) released the latest commercials as part of its "Greatest Arena on Earth" ad campaign.
Here’s a look at both the 60- and 30-second spots.
