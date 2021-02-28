Hawaii Considering a Uniform Travel Rule Across All Islands
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 28, 2021
As diligent as the state of Hawaii has been with its travel rules and restrictions, visitors have nonetheless been confused about which island has which rules.
Hawaii’s seven main islands – Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, Lanai and Niihau – all have different rules of entry for tourists regarding quarantines against the coronavirus.
But that might soon become a thing of the past.
Hawaii lawmakers are considering a bill that would standardize the state's pandemic travel restrictions across the islands, a departure from the current system that allows individual counties to create their own modified safety measures, according to a story published in USA Today.
Currently, each of the seven islands can opt out of the state's “Safe Travels” program, which requires a single negative COVID-19 test before departure for Hawaii to avoid a mandatory quarantine. Some counties can choose to require all visitors to quarantine for 10 days; some can ask for additional screening; some can set up a modified quarantine program.
Kauai, for instance, offers two options. Visitors can choose to get a negative pre-travel test and then spend three days on another island before testing again and traveling to Kauai. Or, visitors can stay on Kauai but be sent to a county-approved resort for three days, on basic lockdown, before getting a second test to be allowed into the community.
The bill presented to lawmakers requires all counties to allow travelers to be exempt from quarantine if they produce a single negative COVID-19 test under the state's program.
The bill, however, would also limit the state's ability to make rapid changes to rules without legislative involvement.
“The lack of cohesion in rules for travelers coming to Hawaii has led to significant confusion,” said Cheryl Williams, who runs sales and marketing for Highgate Hotels in Hawaii. “This is further harming our industry, which is already suffering an unprecedented economic downturn."
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS