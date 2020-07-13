Hong Kong Disneyland To Close Weeks After Reopening
Barely a month after reopening for business, Hong Kong Disneyland will again shut down to a rise in coronavirus cases in the city.
Walt Disney Co., made the announcement Monday in the wake of new government restrictions to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15,” Disney said in a statement. “The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services. They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization.”
Hong Kong Disneyland reopened on June 18 after being shut down in March due to the pandemic. Face masks and social distancing were implemented upon its reopening, and guests and cast members had to submit to temperature screenings before entering the park.
But after 52 new cases were discovered in Hong Kong, government officials changed the requirements for group gatherings from 50 people to just four.
The decision will likely put increased scrutiny on Disney now that the company is taking a beating on social media for reopening the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The state is the new epicenter for the virus, having reported a U.S. record for new single-day cases with 15,299 on Sunday.
Josh D'Amaro — the new chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products —told CNN the resort is safe for guests.
"We are in a new normal," D'Amaro said on Saturday. "The world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment."
Disney World will reopen EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on Wednesday, July 15.
