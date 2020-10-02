How Japan Plans to Reopen Borders for International Tourism
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 02, 2020
Japan is taking the first steps to reopen its borders to visitors. The country has created a three-phase plan that will eventually see a return to tourism, says an article in Travel + Leisure.
The government is taking a careful approach. Japan is beginning to ease restrictions on visitors this month, but not to tourists, according to Nikkei.
To begin with, plans are to allow 1,000 visitors into the country per day. Only those who are allowed to stay in the country for more than three months will be able to enter, and they must quarantine for two weeks. A negative COVID-19 test will also be required.
This follows an earlier lifting of domestic travel restrictions, which were eased in May and offered a subsidy program to residents that provided deep discounts on travel within Japan.
As Japan begins to reopen to more countries, more countries will allow Japanese travelers to return. Currently, Japan's no-entry list covers 159 countries and regions, and more than 100 countries have restricted Japanese travelers.
