How To Make Belize Vacation Planning a Breeze
Planning a trip to Belize? Dig into the details, and you'll soon uncover an array of challenges that make visiting this Central American nation — and getting the full experience — more complicated than it seems.
Not only does Belize offer lush green jungles and endless adventure travel activities like hiking, cave tubing and zip-lining, but its tropical beaches are to die for. Add in the fact that Belize is home to the second-largest barrier reef in the world, and that the country boasts 450 different islands or "cayes" individuals can visit, and it's easy to become overwhelmed.
With visitors wanting to spend time hiking in the jungle, relaxing on mainland beaches and exploring spots like Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, trip planning quickly becomes a complex mess of road transfers, water taxis and flights.
Enter The Belize Collection, a selection of Belize resorts that offer something for everyone. With properties in beach destinations like Hopkins and Placencia and in Cayo, which is deep in the heart of the Belize jungle, this collection makes booking travel a breeze for travel agents as well as individuals planning their own getaway.
The Belize Collection Properties
Adventure travelers and luxury seekers can start their vacation at the Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge, which sits in a tropical jungle next to the famed Sleeping Giant mountain landmark. This boutique resort features 32 exceptional rooms, many of which boast private plunge pools and mountain views or views of the bubbling river that flows throughout the property.
Guests here can learn about local Belize culture through cooking classes or market visits, or they can hike to a Mayan Ceremonial Cave that is home to diverse geological formations and hundreds of artifacts including Maya skeletal remains embedded in crystal, Maya tools, fire pits and pottery from thousands of years ago.
Beach lovers should also plan at least a few nights at The Lodge at Jaguar Reef, a typical beachfront resort with a focus on relaxation. This property sits on one of the best natural beaches along the Caribbean coast of Central America, and it has an on-site spa, several heated pools, a swim-up bar and a floating ceviche bar with overwater nets for guests. Several room options are available for different group sizes, including waterfront villas with private plunge pools and larger two-bedroom suites for families.
The lodge sits just a few minutes from the small fishing village of Hopkins, so it's great for guests who want to try new foods or mingle with the locals. Active guests will also find kayaks, bicycles, hobie cats, paddleboards and land and water sports adventures readily available.
Located in the beach destination of Placencia, Umaya Resort & Adventures is the newest property in The Belize Collection. Several room options are available here, including suites with up to two bedrooms and sleeping space for up to six. The property itself sits along a golden sand beach where guests can bask in the warm glow of the Caribbean sun. However, this resort is also popular for water lovers who want to snorkel, scuba dive or enjoy a full-day fishing trip.
The Belize Collection Vacation Packages
If you're serious about Belize but you don't want to deal with the ins and outs of getting around, a vacation package from The Belize Collection could be the way to go. After all, their tailored vacation packages can include several nights in both jungle and beachfront properties along with round-trip transfers from the airport and between resorts, three meals per day, select alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and a few excursion options throughout your stay.
The collection's Reef and Rainforest vacation package starts at $5,500 with double occupancy and comes with the following:
— Four nights of accommodation in a Deluxe Suite with Plunge Pool
— Three nights of accommodation in a Creek Side Cottage
— Round-trip transfers to and from and airport and between resorts
— Complimentary welcome drink and orientation
— Breakfast, lunch and dinner each day
— Local Belikin Beer, local rum drinks, coffee, tea, juices and sodas
— Daily local alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages (coffee and tea, local beers and rum drinks, juices, sodas)
— Two adventures at each resort
— Courtesy bicycles, kayaks, paddleboards, snorkel gear and internet access
With four included excursions in this package, guests can choose from options like sunrise bird watching, an island hopping and snorkeling tour, waterfall hiking, a private fishing tour and more.
Other vacation packages are tailored to girls getaways, romantic couples and adventure travelers. Wedding packages are also available.
-
Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Grand Reopening After $55-Million Revamp
