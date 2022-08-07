How To Make the Most of Your Time in Cape Cod
Along the hooked peninsula of Massachusetts is Cape Cod, comprised of cute little beach towns, clam shacks, loaded buttery lobster rolls, local boutique shops, lighthouses, and of course, plenty of beaches.
On Cape Cod, there are a bunch of unique things to do and great places to stay, including resort accommodations with lots of activities for guests, pools, and private beaches right on the property, making it easy for you and your family to unwind, relax and let loose for your vacation.
Checking Into Cape Cod's Award-Winning Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club
2907 Main St, Brewster, MA 02631
Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club is huge, to say the least, full of activities for guests, various restaurants and bars on the property and a selection of room options to suit anyone's needs, from average king rooms to grand corner suites, outdoor and indoor pools, a beautiful golf course and private beach access among other amenities.
Guests can reserve time to indulge in the property’s many activities like tennis, archery lessons, cycling and more. The resort has a few pools on the grounds including an indoor pool—so guests have a place to swim and relax in case of bad weather—and two outdoor pools. There’s a private walkway to Bay Pines Beach where guests have access to chairs, towels and umbrellas. No need to carry anything.
The suites are absolutely beautiful and spacious, with private porches to relax outside and listen to the birds. These are great for families that are looking to put the kids to bed and still relax in their family room environment or maybe even to make a little snack in the full kitchen. The restaurants on the property are phenomenal with excellent options for room service like giant breakfast sandwiches on a fresh, fluffy biscuit. Lunch at Linx Tavern is also delicious with Pork Belly Bao Buns and a delicious lobster roll piled high with shellfish.
Finally, dinner at Ocean Terrace provides a beautiful view while you indulge in fresh local oysters and maybe even roasted duck. There's even a front lawn with bonfire pits scattered throughout where guests can grab a quick pizza or a frozen margarita pop. Not only does the property have a lot to offer, but it's also centrally located so you’re not far from other prime Cape Cod towns and hot spots.
Kream 'n Kone
1653 Main St, Chatham, MA 02633
If you’re into fried seafood, Kream ‘n Kone is definitely a great stop. The family-run restaurant has some none fried options, but they’re really known for their fried, crispy seafood like their award-winning whole belly clams. In addition to the clams, there are shrimp, scallops, haddock and more. While on Cape Cod travelers will most likely trend towards ordering fresh seafood, but they also have juicy burgers on the menu among other grilled options.
Spanky's Clam Shack and Seaside Saloon
138 Ocean St, Hyannis, MA 02601
Anytime I make it to the Cape, I find time to go to Spanky’s Clam Shack right on the water near the Hyline Ferry. I originally found out about this gem thanks to my cousin who used to work here, but they simply deliver solid seafood every time. They have great chowder, bisque, quahogs, steamers and fresh seafood. However, my personal favorites are the whole belly clam roll with tangy tartar sauce, and their specialty, the lobster Caesar salad loaded up with a ton of lobster meat. If you’re looking for a good cocktail, they have a drink called "Slap My Clam Shell and Call Me Spanky" with a limit of two per person, for good reason. It’s essentially their take on a Long Island iced tea, but it’s bright teal and tastes like fruit punch.
Cranberry Bog Tours
If you’ve ever wanted to see a cranberry bog or how they’re harvested, travelers can take a tour of a local Cape Cod cranberry bog. Leo & Andrea Cakounes are the couple behind the largest bog on the cape, happy to share the process with curious locals and visitors through seasonal tours.
Shopping
Visitors should also be sure to check out local shops in Cape Cod, starting with Chatham. Some places to begin are Lea's (33 Hudson Ave, Chatham, NY 12037) and Red Mannequin (1 Main St, Chatham, NY 12037) for accessories and clothing. If you’re searching for a treat, head to The Chatham Cheese Company for something savory or the Chatham Candy Manor for something sweet.
Meanwhile, Wicked Thrift & PopRock Vintage (1094 MA-28, South Yarmouth, MA 02664) is the perfect stop for vintage finds. The Brewster Book Store is the ideal place to grab a new book to read poolside or at the beach and the Brewster Store has trinkets to rummage through, decor, games, and plenty of retro candies. Don’t forget to visit the incredible ice cream stand right outside for a refreshing scoop on a scorching day.
Dennis Parasail and Jet Ski
1372 MA-134, East Dennis, MA 02660
Not far from Ocean Edge Resort, visit Dennis Parasail and Jet Ski for a day on the water. They have rentals available for jet skiing and also take groups out for a thrilling parasail adventure. Keep in mind that in order to jet ski safely, they will require that you are able to pull yourself back up in case you fall off. You will be in deep water and will need to be able to basically do a pull-up to get back on the wave runner.
Just make sure that you feel comfortable doing that and have enough upper body strength before signing up for the rental. If you’re unsure, look into parasailing to take in a birds-eye view of Cape Cod.
Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises
269 Millway, Barnstable, MA 02630
It would practically be criminal to discuss Cape Cod and not mention a whale-watching experience. If you’re looking to see whales in the wild, check out a whale watch cruise with Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises where you’ll hopefully, fingers crossed, because they are wild animals, see some fins in the air and maybe even a breach, in addition to possible sightings of sharks, dolphins and seals.
Visit Provincetown
While on the Cape, consider taking a short drive, about 50 minutes from Brewster, for a few hours one day to Provincetown, the location in 1620 where the Mayflower came in. The eclectic city is known for attracting an eccentric crowd. The locally owned small boutique shops along Commercial Street are fun to browse through, there’s a beautiful beach right near town, plenty of great ice cream spots and restaurants like Lewis Brothers, and some unique art hidden within alleyways throughout the city like the Bob Gasoi Memorial Art Alley. It’s definitely worth a visit if you’ve never been before.
