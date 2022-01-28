Iceland Travel: What You Need to Know for 2022
January 28, 2022
Iceland is known as the land of fire and ice. Its dramatic landscapes carved through history give way to a destination home to steaming volcanoes while holding vast sheets of ice and a countryside dotted by small towns and lit up by the Northern Lights.
It's a sight to behold and no wonder it's one of the hottest travel destinations on earth.
Safety, Entry Requirements and COVID-19
Right now, the U.S. lists Iceland as having a Level 4 (Do Not Travel) advisory due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
For those who choose to go, the country is relatively safe, requiring masks indoors and that visitors be vaccinated for COVID.
There's no quarantine for travelers. However, travelers will need to test negative for COVID before departing their home country and take a test two days after arriving in Iceland.
There is also a pre-registration at covid.is where visitors upload their information and fill out a health screening questionnaire.
Ways To Explore in Iceland
Iceland can be a jumping-off place for a longer trip or serve as a one-stop destination, serving up natural features that include glaciers, hot springs, geysers, active volcanoes, portentous peaks and vast lava deserts over an expansive landscape.
Visitors can circumnavigate the island nation on a cruise ship or embark on their own self-drive adventure. It's easy to get around the country on one's own or enjoy any number of small-group and larger group itineraries.
The hub of activity in Iceland is in its capital city, Reykjavik, which is home to a buzzing cultural scene where art museums, music venues, galleries and eateries can all be enjoyed by visitors.
Visitors usually fly into Keflavik International Airport (KEF), the country's main hub for flights, located approximately 30 miles from Reykjavik. Those who are planning a trip can save some money traveling to one of the most expensive countries in the world by saving on airfare with new airline, Play. Icelandair is the main carrier, however, and is integral in connecting guests to Europe should travelers want to follow up the fun they had in Iceland in places such as Rome or Paris.
Popular Attractions
The country is home to some standout attractions. One of the biggest draws for guests thinking of a last-minute trip to Iceland now is the chance to see the Northern Lights.
While the aurora borealis is a wintertime attraction, in the summer, the midnight sun leads to late nights between mid-May and mid-August. It is an excellent time to circumnavigate Iceland, taking in must-see sights such as Gullfoss Waterfall or the glaciers in Vatnajökull and Snæfellsjökull national parks.
No matter where you go, the country's dramatic landscapes are certain to pull you in.
For the latest insights on travel to Iceland, check out the guide below:
