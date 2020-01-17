Instagram Influencer Arrested for Illegally Climbing Egyptian Pyramid
Destination & Tourism Jessica Zickefoose January 17, 2020
If you’re in Paris, you climb the Eiffel Tower. When in Australia, it’s a rite of passage to climb the Sydney Harbor Bridge. In the U.S., the view from the top of the Statue of Liberty is just about as good as it gets.
But, one Instagram influencer took it a little too far when he climbed one of the pyramids of Giza. Since November 2019, the Egyptian Parliament decided it was illegal to climb the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World and anyone found doing so is punishable by law and can face thousands of dollars in fines and up to 30 days in jail.
According to Fox News, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, an American-Russian influencer, spent several days in jail after he was arrested for his climb. About a week ago, Zdorovetskiy uploaded a picture to his Instagram account claiming he was going to take over Egypt. Several days later, his followers were greeted with an update where he revealed that he had been arrested.
Alongside a picture taken from what appears to be him sitting on the top of the pyramid, Zdorovetskiy wrote, “No words can explain what I just went through the past five days.” He went on to elaborate, “I was locked up in Egypt because I climbed the Pyramids of Giza. I’ve been in jail many times but this one was by far the very worst. I saw horrible things and I don’t wish this upon anybody.”
While most people who sit in jail reflect and regret, Zdorovetskiy said the entire ordeal was worth it, going on to say, “I did it for a good cause and soon I’m going to share the whole video so the whole world can see.”
