Ireland Approves Plan To Quarantine Visitors From 20 Countries
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 20, 2021
Irish officials have approved a plan that requires visitors from 20 countries to quarantine in hotels upon arrival on The Emerald Isle, the Irish Times is reporting.
Travelers from the United States are not subject to the new edict, however. The countries include Brazil, Austria, the United Arab Emirates and 17 African nations.
Visitors will be required to remain in quarantine for 14 days in a designated hotel and must take several COVID-19 tests during the stay. Visitors may be able to exit quarantine after 10 days with a negative COVID-19 test.
But, don’t try to exit quarantine before your time. According to multiple stories, a first violation could mean a fine of 4,000 euros, or nearly $5,000 USD, or a month in prison. Multiple offenses could carry up to six months in jail and a fine of 5,000 euros.
Moreover, according to the Times, the Irish government is expected to hire private security firms to manage quarantine facilities and report issues to local police.
The legislation is expected to take effect next month, and Irish officials have said they could potentially expand the list of countries.
The quarantine hotels are expected to be suite-style to give travelers a bit of freedom and will include laundry facilities.
