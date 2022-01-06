Israel Plans to Reopen to International Travelers
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff January 06, 2022
The Israel Ministry of Tourism has announced the country will once again allow international visitors.
On January 9, 2022, foreign travelers will be able to freely enter and depart the country.
“We are thrilled that our incredible country is once again opening its borders to travelers worldwide,” said Eyal Carlin, Tourism Commissioner for North America. “Israel continues to take countless necessary steps to ensure a COVID-safe experience for both those coming into the country as well as our residents. It’s important for our visitors to feel confident when exploring our country and we’re so excited to welcome everyone back."
There are still guidelines that travelers will have to follow when visiting Israel.
Travelers will need to take a PCR test 72 hours before their outbound flight, fill out a passenger declaration form, take a PCR test upon arrival in Israel and wait for results (or quarantine for 24 hours) in a hotel.
In addition, travelers need to be fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 14 days prior to the day of entry. Those who are six months past their second dose of the vaccine will also need to show proof of a booster shot.
Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need to be 14 days out from the initial dose and, if it has been more than six months, travelers will need to be 14 days out from the booster shot.
Unvaccinated travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 need to present proof of a positive NAAT test at least 11 days prior to departure.
Travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 and have had one dose of a WHO-approved vaccine can also enter.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a Dream Destination
For more information on Israel
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS