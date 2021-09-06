Israel To Allow Tourist Groups Starting Sept. 19
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli September 06, 2021
In what is being called a “pilot program” for the country, Israel will allow groups of visitors from select foreign nations – the United States included – beginning Sept. 19.
In order to qualify, the tourists will need to present proof of a second vaccination recognized by the Israeli Health Ministry received within the last six months or of a third vaccination, according to the Jerusalem Post.
When they land, visitors will not be subject to isolation but will be required to take a serological test to prove the presence of antibodies in their blood.
Only tourists coming from countries deemed safe by the Israeli Health Ministry can be part of the groups. Currently, these include all the nations in the world except for Brazil, Bulgaria, Mexico and Turkey.
For travel agents and tour operators, you can submit requests for groups to travel to Israel that range from 5 to 30 members. Individual tourists are still not allowed into the country, which just opened its borders on a limited basis earlier this year.
Currently, rapid serological tests are offered at Ben-Gurion Airport upon arrival, together with PCR tests, which are mandatory for all inbound passengers. The test provides results in 20 minutes and costs NIS 127.
On Friday, Birthright Israel announced it will resume trips starting in October. The organization sponsors short-term educational trips for Jewish youths from all over the world.
For more information on Israel
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS