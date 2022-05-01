Italy Says You Still Need to Mask Up at Some Indoor Venues Until Mid-June
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 01, 2022
Italy might have lifted most of its restrictions on entering the country, but government officials are still leery of what might be out there in terms of the COVID-19 variants.
Officials announced this week that Italy – perhaps the hardest-hit European nation when the coronavirus first began its deadly spread more than two years ago – will take a cautious approach ahead of an expected onslaught of visitors.
Starting today and running through at least June 15, Italy’s Health Minister announced that face masks will remain necessary on public transportation, live theater, movies, some indoor events and to enter a hospital or medical care facility, according to Reuters News Service.
"We have decided to keep in place for a while, at least until June 15, an element of caution that I believe is necessary," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.
Italy is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and is preparing for what is likely to be a record number of visitors, even as Reuters noted that one report mentioned that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 are creeping back up.
In March, when Italy announced it would be lifting entry restrictions, the search team ‘Enter Italy From USA’ rose a whopping 1,300 percent.
