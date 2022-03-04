‘Enter Italy From USA’ Searches Soar 1,300% as Travel Restrictions Ease
Since Italy relaxed entry restrictions for travelers originating outside the European Union on March 1, the travel experts at comparison site Next Vacay have noted an incredible 1,300-percent year-over-year increase in searches for “enter Italy from USA”.
Next Vacay Founder and CEO Naveen Dittakavi remarked, “Americans—and other non-E.U. travelers—are allowed to enter Italy for tourism without mandatory quarantine, and only a standard Green Pass will be needed: either a vaccination certificate, a recovery certificate, or a negative test result.”
Previously, non-E.U. foreign visitors were required to provide proof of full vaccination (for Americans, a paper CDC card would suffice), plus a negative pre-departure test, while unvaccinated travelers had to comply with a mandatory quarantine for the first five days of their trip.
Now, fully vaccinated or recently recovered international visitors don’t need a pre-travel test to enter Italy. Vaccinated travelers need only supply proof that they’ve been fully inoculated, with the final dose of their primary vaccine series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days (nine months) prior to arrival, unless they’ve also received a booster injection. Those previously infected with COVID-19 don’t need to be vaccinated, but must provide a medical certificate confirming their recovery within the previous six months.
Unvaccinated foreign travelers can also enter Italy quarantine-free by providing a negative pre-travel PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival (children under the age of six are exempt). All inbound international travelers are also required to complete an E.U. Digital Passenger Locator Form.
The new, simplified COVID-19 countermeasures at the Italian border makes it easier for Americans and other non-Europeans to plan their travels to the sought-after Mediterranean nation during the upcoming warm-weather seasons.
“After more than two years of restrictions, the ease of Italy’s travel restrictions has been long-awaited. The country is also expected to end its COVID-19 state of emergency on March 31, so we expect flights to Italy to be considerably higher than pre-pandemic levels starting on April 1,” Dittakavi said.
If you’re considering taking a trip to Italy at this time, note that the nation’s various regional governments have the right to impose their own restrictions on travelers from certain foreign countries, so be sure to check for policy updates in the region of your particular destination.
Dittakavi also added, “The use of the 'green pass' health certificate, currently required to stay in hotels and use all public transportation, is also expected to be scaled back on April 1, as well as the requirement to present proof of vaccination at many venues, museums, restaurants, and attractions.”
Next Vacay also reviewed average monthly flight search volumes recorded over the past year to identify which Italian destinations specifically were most sought-after by Americans. Here are the top 10:
|Rank
|Destination
|Increase in Demand Over Past Year
|1
|Amalfi
|350 percent
|2
|Florence
|310 percent
|3
|Milan
|309 percent
|4
|Lake Como
|243 percent
|5
|Positano
|200 percent
|6
|Palermo
|191 percent
|7
|Rome
|175 percent
|8
|Venice
|173 percent
|9
|Naples
|164 percent
|10
|Cinque Terre
|143 percent
