Last updated: 11:11 PM ET, Fri March 04 2022

‘Enter Italy From USA’ Searches Soar 1,300% as Travel Restrictions Ease

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti March 04, 2022

couple, travelers, vacation, Colisseum, Rome, Italy
A tourist couple vacationing in Rome, Italy. (photo via oneinchpunch /iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Since Italy relaxed entry restrictions for travelers originating outside the European Union on March 1, the travel experts at comparison site Next Vacay have noted an incredible 1,300-percent year-over-year increase in searches for “enter Italy from USA”.

Next Vacay Founder and CEO Naveen Dittakavi remarked, “Americans—and other non-E.U. travelers—are allowed to enter Italy for tourism without mandatory quarantine, and only a standard Green Pass will be needed: either a vaccination certificate, a recovery certificate, or a negative test result.”

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Taj Mahal, Agra, India

India Extends Ban on International Air Travel Indefinitely

National flag of The Bahamas.

Bahamas Drops Day 5 Rapid Test Requirement

Routeburn Track, New Zealand, hiking

New Zealand Gets Closer to Welcoming US Travelers

skyline of Perth Australia

Australia Now Fully Open for Travel as Last State Unseals Its...

Norwegian Fjord View

Up Norway Witnesses Upswing in US Inquiries

Previously, non-E.U. foreign visitors were required to provide proof of full vaccination (for Americans, a paper CDC card would suffice), plus a negative pre-departure test, while unvaccinated travelers had to comply with a mandatory quarantine for the first five days of their trip.

Now, fully vaccinated or recently recovered international visitors don’t need a pre-travel test to enter Italy. Vaccinated travelers need only supply proof that they’ve been fully inoculated, with the final dose of their primary vaccine series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days (nine months) prior to arrival, unless they’ve also received a booster injection. Those previously infected with COVID-19 don’t need to be vaccinated, but must provide a medical certificate confirming their recovery within the previous six months.

Unvaccinated foreign travelers can also enter Italy quarantine-free by providing a negative pre-travel PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival (children under the age of six are exempt). All inbound international travelers are also required to complete an E.U. Digital Passenger Locator Form.

The new, simplified COVID-19 countermeasures at the Italian border makes it easier for Americans and other non-Europeans to plan their travels to the sought-after Mediterranean nation during the upcoming warm-weather seasons.

Florence, Italy, dome, Duomo
View over the rooftops of Florence, Italy. (photo courtesy of Collette)

“After more than two years of restrictions, the ease of Italy’s travel restrictions has been long-awaited. The country is also expected to end its COVID-19 state of emergency on March 31, so we expect flights to Italy to be considerably higher than pre-pandemic levels starting on April 1,” Dittakavi said.

If you’re considering taking a trip to Italy at this time, note that the nation’s various regional governments have the right to impose their own restrictions on travelers from certain foreign countries, so be sure to check for policy updates in the region of your particular destination.

Dittakavi also added, “The use of the 'green pass' health certificate, currently required to stay in hotels and use all public transportation, is also expected to be scaled back on April 1, as well as the requirement to present proof of vaccination at many venues, museums, restaurants, and attractions.”

Next Vacay also reviewed average monthly flight search volumes recorded over the past year to identify which Italian destinations specifically were most sought-after by Americans. Here are the top 10:

RankDestinationIncrease in Demand Over Past Year
1Amalfi350 percent
2Florence310 percent
3Milan309 percent
4Lake Como243 percent
5Positano200 percent
6Palermo191 percent
7Rome175 percent
8Venice173 percent
9Naples164 percent
10Cinque Terre143 percent

For more information on Italy

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
National flag of The Bahamas.

Bahamas Drops Day 5 Rapid Test Requirement

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism

India Extends Ban on International Air Travel Indefinitely

New Zealand Gets Closer to Welcoming US Travelers

Australia Now Fully Open for Travel as Last State Unseals Its Borders

Las Vegas Turns Sports Tourism Attention to the NBA

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS