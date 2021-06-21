Italy Updates Entry Requirements
June 21, 2021
The Embassy of Italy has released new guidelines for Americans traveling to the country.
The update noted that Green Certificate guidelines will apply to U.S. visitors. This determination means that Americans coming to Italy need to present one of the following three certificates to enter:
First, those travelers who are inoculated against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the EMA dated two weeks prior to arrival in Italy do not have to quarantine.
Travelers can also present a medical certificate that shows recovery from COVID-19.
Third, travelers can show a negative rapid antigenic or molecular PCR test carried out within 48 hours of departure.
Presenting any one of these means travelers are exempt from quarantine upon arrival to Italy.
Travelers need to fill in a location form, available in digital format.
Parents with children who are not old enough to receive vaccines must take a pre-departure COVID test. Children under age six are exempt from pre-departure COVID tests.
