Jakarta Temporarily Bans Foreign Tourists

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 07, 2022

colorfull Jakarta Skyline at dawn with the iconic building. The building is one of the most highest building in Indonesia. (photo via AlfinTofler / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Jakarta Skyline at dawn with the iconic building. The building is one of the most highest building in Indonesia. (photo via AlfinTofler / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Indonesia has banned foreign tourist arrivals from its airport in Jakarta temporarily. A spike in COVID-19 from the Omicron variant led to the pause.

The country has seen case numbers shoot up with more than 36,000 infections recorded on February 6, 2022, and hospitals are filling up.

The ban on arrivals applies in Jakarta to foreign tourists and Indonesians who have traveled abroad for holidays said ministry in a statement.

The tourist arrival ban in Jakarta does not affect the reopening of Bali, which welcomed back visitors for the first time in two years.

Visitors flying from abroad will still be able to arrive at the airport in Bali airport, as well as airports in Batam and Tanjung Pinang in the Riau Islands near Singapore.

Janeen Christoff
