Jakarta Temporarily Bans Foreign Tourists
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 07, 2022
Indonesia has banned foreign tourist arrivals from its airport in Jakarta temporarily. A spike in COVID-19 from the Omicron variant led to the pause.
The country has seen case numbers shoot up with more than 36,000 infections recorded on February 6, 2022, and hospitals are filling up.
The ban on arrivals applies in Jakarta to foreign tourists and Indonesians who have traveled abroad for holidays said ministry in a statement.
The tourist arrival ban in Jakarta does not affect the reopening of Bali, which welcomed back visitors for the first time in two years.
Visitors flying from abroad will still be able to arrive at the airport in Bali airport, as well as airports in Batam and Tanjung Pinang in the Riau Islands near Singapore.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Grand Reopening After $55-Million Revamp
For more information on Indonesia
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS