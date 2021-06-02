Last updated: 11:32 AM ET, Wed June 02 2021

Indonesia To Reopen Tourism in July 2021

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 02, 2021

Hindu temple in Bali, Indonesia
Hindu temple in Bali, Indonesia. (photo via pawopa3336/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Home to one of the world’s most beautiful tropical paradises, Indonesia is planning a comeback to tourism beginning in July 2021.

The most recent announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2021, with plans to begin a partial reopening in July.

"By participating in ATM Dubai 2021, outbound tourism's leading global event, we are demonstrating that Indonesia is confident of maintaining its position as a world-class destination," said Deputy Minister for Tourism Marketing Nia Niscaya.

Indonesia, home to scenic beaches, beautiful turquoise waters, ancient temples and tropical jungles, has been a popular destination for relaxing vacations across the globe, with Bali being the most popular destination in the country.

The country has also created a certification program to help businesses, hotels and resorts to reopen safely, called the Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability (CHSE) program. Last July, the destination was awarded the Safe Travels stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council, which was developed in partnership with the WHO and the CDC.

The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is also intending to reopen borders this summer, provided the country’s COVID-19 rate stays down and vaccinations continue to rise.

According to Our World In Data, just six percent of Indonesia’s population has been vaccinated at least once. As of the week of May 31, the daily average of positive COVID-19 cases is around 21. The death toll in the country is a reported 50,578 individuals.

For more information, please click here.

