Jamaica Eliminates COVID-Related Travel Authorization
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 23, 2022
Jamaica is taking several steps to return to more normal travel operations.
Visitors to the country will no longer need the Travel Authorization, and travel-related quarantine measures will no longer be required from March 1, 2022.
Children 12 years and older will still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test (antigen or PCR) conducted within 72 hours prior to the date of travel at check-in.
Jamaica was one of the first destinations to reopen after COVID-19 shut down the travel industry and was one of the first countries to be recognized by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) with its global safety and hygiene stamp.
"When the world was pretty much stopped, we opened our doors with this program and with all the operators certified," said John Byles, the Jamaica Tourist Board Deputy Chairman when Jamaica reopened in June of 2020.
Since its reopening, Jamaica has enjoyed a steady increase in tourism arrivals and continues to welcome an increasing number of visitors, approaching pre-COVID tourism levels.
