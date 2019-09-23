Jamaica's Diverse Activities Offer Skip-Gen Travelers Unforgettable Memories
WHY IT RATES: Skip-gen travel is becoming more popular, and grandparents are looking for new destinations to travel to with grandchildren. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
As parents juggle priorities to create time for getaways, grandparents are stepping up to the plate and taking the kids on vacation. Defined as skip-gen travel, this is a trend that's gaining traction. Grandparents ready to create unforgettable memories need not look any further than Jamaica.
According to a recent AARP study, about one-third of grandparents have taken their grandchildren on skip-gen trips. The same study sited that 61 percent are interested in taking their grandchildren on vacation.
With most major airline carriers flying to Jamaica from an expanding list of countries, the destination’s accessibility takes the stress out of the planning process and gets everyone closer to having fun, faster.
With a myriad of accommodation options from affordable all-inclusive hotels to ultra-luxurious villas and the most attractions in any English-speaking Caribbean destination, unforgettable memories and experiences await grandparents seeking quality time with their grandkids.
Below are enjoyable, family-focused experiences in Jamaica guaranteed to find its way into the family album of cherished memories.
Culinary
If a love of food is a shared interest, a cooking class is an experience not to be missed. On a veranda overlooking the coastline, Yaaman Adventure Park offers guests a personal cooking demonstration on how to prepare an authentic Jamaican dish.
Cooking classes at Jakes will take guests on a tour of their garden to pick fresh herbs used in the cooking lesson. Guests will learn to prepare a myriad of dishes including Jerk Chicken, Jerk Fish and Escoveitched Red Snapper.
Adventure
For families that love adrenaline, Mystic Mountain in Ocho Rios offers a variety of outdoor activities, including mountainside bobsledding, chair lift tours and ziplining above the canopy. For something more scenic, Blue Mountain Bicycle Tour is a remarkable way to see the lush, tropical countryside and the world-famous Blue Mountain and John Crow Mountains National Park.
Culture
Families looking to add some educational value to their vacation can experience the Rastafari Indigenous Village, which showcases the life skills and experiences of Rastafarians. Visitors can take a tour of the village to learn about the ways of Rastafari, including organic farming, traditional crafts, worship and music.
The Bob Marley Museum is another option and offers an inside look at legendary reggae artist Bob Marley’s life and history. This cultural milestone includes an interactive theater, photographic gallery and tours of Marley’s personal home.
Quiet Time
With all the planning leading up to vacation, a little quiet time will be a welcome relief. Take a relaxing cruise down the Martha Brae River on a 30-foot handmade bamboo raft piloted by a trained “Raft Captain.”
YS Falls is another option to consider for a day of exploring nature and quality time with family. The falls is a magnificent seven-tiered, 36-metre cascading waterfall complete with expansive wading pools fed by underground springs and picnic grounds for groups of all sizes.
For more information on Jamaica, go to www.visitjamaica.com.
SOURCE: Visit Jamaica press release.
