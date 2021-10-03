Japan Starts to Reopen for Travelers
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 03, 2021
As much of the world is doing, Japan is starting to slowly reopen the country for visitors.
There are stipulations, of course.
Foreign travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must show proof of getting the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines as they are currently the only ones accepted in Japan, according to CNN.
The country does not accept China's Sinopharm or the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot made in the United States' Johnson & Johnson.
While visitors no longer have to quarantine for 14 days, they nonetheless must quarantine for 10. When the 10 days have elapsed, travelers must take a PCR test. If that test comes back negative, the person is then able to move freely about the country.
Argentina also announced it will reopen to international tourism on November 1. All foreign visitors will be welcome to make a quarantine-free visit, as long as they have received the approved vaccines at least two weeks beforehand and also present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before their arrival in the country.
Visitors from neighboring countries were allowed to enter Argentina on October 1.
Earlier this week, Australia announced its plans to reopen its borders to travelers as well.
For the latest info on travel restrictions around the world, check out the interactive guide below:
