Japan's Top Festivals in 2020

Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman November 29, 2019

Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine
Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine (Photo via JoshBerglund19 / flickr)

Japan is hosting the summer Olympics next year, and while many may see this as a great opportunity to visit the country, it is projected you will have to compete against a record number of crowds.

Instead, plan to visit The Land of the Rising Sun during one of its many annual festivals.

Here's what’s happening across the island nation next year.

Hifuri Kamakura Festival, Akita Prefecture, Tohoku

When: February 14, 2020

Ushering in the Lunar New Year, the Hifuri Kamakura Festival takes place in the small agricultural town of Kakunodate. During the course of the event, participants take part in a purification ritual where they spin sacks filled with coal and set on fire. It used to be thought that this would help drive away evil spirits from their future harvest.

Kyokusui no Utage, Fukuoka Prefecture, Kyushu

When: March 2020

Want to experience ancient Japanese aristocratic culture from the Heian period? Journey to the Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine to watch as poets dress in 12-layer kimonos to compose verses. There is an artificial stream through the garden of the shrine where someone will float a cup of sake. Those who are able to write and recite a poem before their cup passes them in the stream will get to enjoy the drink.

Japanese chess pieces or shogi
Japanese chess pieces or shogi (Photo via Ishikawa Ken / flickr)

Ningen Shogi, Yamagata Prefecture, Tohoku

When: April 2020

If you’re a fan of the game of chess, then this is a can’t miss celebration for you. Ninety percent of Japanese chess pieces are made in the city of Tendo. Therefore, every year, Tendo’s city of Ningen Shogi hosts a human chess battle. Two professional chess players are in control of the samurai-dressed human chess pieces. The festival is also well-known for its Japanese drum performances and plenty of local delicious food.

Noboribetsu Hell Festival, Hokkaido

When: Thursday and Friday nights, June-July 2020

The local valley of Noboribetsu is often referred to as “Hell Valley” by locals. The reasoning for this is that the nearby volcano often would create steam and bubbling water to appear out of small cracks in the earth throughout the area. Because of this, citizens to the area created the Hell Festival where participants dress up as yukijin – or playful demons – and beat on drums to a display of fireworks.

Gujo Odori Dance Festival
Gujo Odori Dance Festival (Photo via tsuda / flickr)

The Gujo Odori Dance Festival, Gifu Prefecture, Chubu

When: July 13 – September 7, 2020

The Gujo Odori Dance Festival is renowned as being the most important dance festival in all of Japan. With a tradition of being held for the past 400 years, festival-goers dance together in a large circle to honor their ancestors. The festival is held throughout many small villages in the area and the peak celebration is August 13-16.

Lotus Festival, Miyagi Prefecture, Tohoku

When: July – August 2020

Japan is widely known for its cherry blossoms, but the pink lotus that overtakes Lake Izunuma-Uchinuma are equally as beautiful. There are so many flowers during this time that it is often difficult to see any part of the water. Join your loved one on a romantic boat ride through these picturesque flowers.

Saijo Festival, Ehime Prefecture, Shikoku

When: Mid-October 2020

The Saijo Festival is all about giant wooden floats and portable shrines that are lit up and sailed across the Kamo River to the Isono Shrine. The main event takes place on October 16th.

For more information on Japan

For more Destination & Tourism News

