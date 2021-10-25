John Cena Teams With Abu Dhabi for New Tourism Campaign
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 25, 2021
Hollywood actor and former WWE champion John Cena has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on a new campaign encouraging people to book their vacation “stat.”
Why wait to land your perfect holiday? #TheTimeIsNow to jump on an adventure #inabudhabi @visitabudhabi https://t.co/TlMBIYdFBL pic.twitter.com/mnfKnALsNNADVERTISING— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2021
After releasing a teaser last week, DCT Abu Dhabi officials released the full video on Monday, which shows Cena abandoning his travel plans after reading about the capital of the United Arab Emirates on his flight by jumping out of the airplane and parachuting down to the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
The video showcases the birds-eye view of Cena’s journey through Abu Dhabi's beautiful landscapes, world-class attractions and legendary entertainment scene. From dune bashing to an array of family fun attractions, the city offers something for every member of the family.
The release of the tourism video comes after the United Arab Emirates announced it would once again welcome vaccinated international travelers without the need to quarantine.
The purpose of the DCT Abu Dhabi is to drive the sustainable growth of the city’s culture and tourism sectors, fuel economic progress and help achieve wider global ambitions. The agency’s vision is defined by the Emirate's people, heritage and landscape.
Earlier this month, officials announced that Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi, the only hotel by Warner Brothers in the world, was scheduled to officially open on Yas Island on November 11. Located next to the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the WB Abu Dhabi will offer 257 rooms featuring artwork from some of the company’s most beloved productions.
