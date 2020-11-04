Key West Residents Vote in Favor of Curtailing Cruise Ship Traffic
Theresa Norton November 04, 2020
Key West, Fla., residents voted in favor of limiting the size of cruise ships and total number of passengers that can visit the popular, quirky island.
Voters passed three referendums that limited cruise ship visitors to a total of 1,500 per day; prohibited ships with a capacity of 1,300 or more from disembarking passengers; and giving priority to cruise lines with the best environmental and health records.
The first two passed by just over 60 percent of voters, while the environmental referendum passed by 81 percent.
“This is a commanding victory and a big win for the people of Key West,” Arlo Haskell, treasurer of the Key West Committee for Cleaner, Safer Ships Treasurer, was quoted in the Keysnews.com.
The committee’s Facebook page explained its mission: “The referenda are about what we want Key West to be in the future. Smaller ships will foster long-term economic growth by protecting the lucrative overnight sector of our tourist industry, strengthening the appeal of our diverse, locally owned hotels, restaurants, and retail businesses.
“If allowed to return, large cruise ships would continue to be a drag on our economy, rewarding a handful of businesses with low-cost, high-volume sales models and high employee turnover. The rest of the business community would suffer. Independent, locally owned businesses and young entrepreneurs would continue to struggle in a business environment dominated by deep-pocketed outsiders.”
For the record, the City of Key West said this: “The referenda passed and is now part of the City’s charter. We will abide by the charter.”
However, the island is bracing for the legal challenges that are to come, some already in the works.
The day after the vote, American Airlines announced plans to increase service to Key West.
