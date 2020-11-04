American Airlines to Add New Routes to Key West
November 04, 2020
American Airlines is boosting its service to Key West International Airport, with new peak season daily nonstop flights from Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport, along with new holiday service out of Boston International Airport. .
Daily flights from Orlando and Tampa are scheduled to commence on Dec. 17, 2020, and operate through April 5, 2021, aboard 76-passenger Embraer E175 aircraft.
The new daily service from Philadelphia to Key West is set to begin on Nov. 4, 2020, with no flights scheduled between Dec. 19 and 26. Flights will be operated on 128-passenger Airbus 319 planes.
New daily holiday flights from Boston to Key West are set to launch on Dec. 17, running through Jan. 4, 2021 aboard Embraer E175 aircraft.
In October, American increased service to Key West from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport.
In all, its operating 19 weekly flights from Charlotte on 76-seat Embraer E175 jets and 14 weekly flights from Dallas on 128-seat Airbus A319 aircraft.
