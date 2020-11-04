Last updated: 12:12 PM ET, Wed November 04 2020

American Airlines to Add New Routes to Key West

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Claudette Covey November 04, 2020

American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami
American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines is boosting its service to Key West International Airport, with new peak season daily nonstop flights from Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport, along with new holiday service out of Boston International Airport. .

Daily flights from Orlando and Tampa are scheduled to commence on Dec. 17, 2020, and operate through April 5, 2021, aboard 76-passenger Embraer E175 aircraft.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Boeing 737-900ER

United Airlines Adds New Winter Routes, Additional...

Travelers walking through Chicago

Southwest Expands Into Chicago and Houston

A Southwest Airlines plane taking off

Southwest Airlines Adding Winter Service to California,...

United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago

United Airlines Adding Four Weekly Flights to China

The new daily service from Philadelphia to Key West is set to begin on Nov. 4, 2020, with no flights scheduled between Dec. 19 and 26. Flights will be operated on 128-passenger Airbus 319 planes.

New daily holiday flights from Boston to Key West are set to launch on Dec. 17, running through Jan. 4, 2021 aboard Embraer E175 aircraft.

In October, American increased service to Key West from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport.

In all, its operating 19 weekly flights from Charlotte on 76-seat Embraer E175 jets and 14 weekly flights from Dallas on 128-seat Airbus A319 aircraft.

For more information on American Airlines, Key West, Florida

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Southwest Airlines jet at Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah.

Southwest Airlines Marks Inaugural San Diego-Honolulu Flight

Airline Passenger Demand Data for September Released

Pilots Ask FAA for Training Changes on Boeing 737 MAX

American Airlines Cuts 100,000 December Flights

Interjet Was Forced to Cancel Flights Due to No Fuel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS