Las Vegas Bounces Back With Over 32 Million Visitors in 2021
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 27, 2022
Las Vegas is on track for a speedy recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new 2021 visitation data released by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on Thursday.
The city hosted more than 32 million visitors last year, a significant increase from 19 million visitors in 2020 and down only 24 percent from the 2019 pre-pandemic record of 42 million visitors.
LVCVA also stated that overall hotel occupancy approached 67 percent for 2021 and weekend visitation averaged 81 percent for the year. Meanwhile, midweek occupancy reached 60 percent, aided by an estimated 2.2 million convention attendees in town for in-person tradeshows, which returned to Las Vegas last June.
The city has been North America's leading trade show destination for nearly three consecutive decades, according to the Trade Show News Network (TSNN), and since June, the Las Vegas Convention Center has hosted more than 50 trade shows and events drawing more than 700,000 attendees.
The city shows no signs of slowing in 2022 either as the LVCVA Board of Directors recently approved approximately $27 million in investments to bring special events to Las Vegas through June 2022.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more information on Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS