Patrick Clarke | January 25, 2022 7:00 AM ET
What It's Like Traveling to Las Vegas Right Now
Las Vegas continues to bounce back nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic with big-name performers, acts and entertainment of all types returning to the bustling Strip.
While some aspects of the Las Vegas experience have changed over the past two years, some of those changes have been for the better. For now, unless traveling from outside of the United States, visitors won't require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to visit Las Vegas, nor will they need to quarantine upon arrival.
The local mask mandate remains in effect, however, so individuals must wear a face-covering in indoor public spaces such as hotel lobbies, casinos, theaters, shops and restaurants (when not seated or eating and drinking). You'll want to pack a few in your suitcase but can also find plenty of free masks along with hand sanitizer inside of the city's hotels and resorts, which have implemented enhanced health and safety protocols in response to the pandemic.
One of the most exciting enhancements is the emergence of contactless check-in and digital keys. For example, at Park MGM Las Vegas, guests are able to check-in via the MGM Resorts mobile app and receive a notification when their room or suite is ready. At that time, they can access their digital key to use the elevator and unlock the door to their room. Guests can also use the app to access a QR code that they can then use to print a physical keycard in the hotel lobby. Guests can still safely check-in at the desk but it's great to have options.
Visiting midweek will mean fewer options when it comes to hotel amenities, bars, restaurants and shows or other entertainment, especially as the city continues to navigate the ongoing labor shortage. Still, a midweek stay presents more opportunities for savings, including cheaper and less crowded flights and discounted hotel stays.
The Strip will be less crowded as well but there'll still be tons to see and do in this tourism hub, whether dining, shopping, posing for photos with showgirls and other entertainers or experiencing unique attractions like the ultimate flying ride in FlyOver Las Vegas. Plus, the people-watching along the Strip remains second to none.
In addition to emerging as a marquee destination for sports fans, Las Vegas is constantly welcoming and saying goodbye to new showcases and attractions to ensure no two visits are ever the same. Even foodies won't have to worry about seeking out new restaurants as more and more award-winning and celebrity chefs make their mark in the city.
Whatever it is that brings you to Las Vegas, before you travel, consider talking to an experienced travel advisor who can not only keep you updated on the latest requirements and restrictions related to COVID-19 as well as any pertinent safety information but help you select the ideal accommodations for your trip and help you build an exciting itinerary based on your specific wants, needs and preferences.
