Las Vegas Finalizes Steps to Build Its First-Ever City Park
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 11, 2020
A city park – an urban oasis in the middle of the concrete jungle – has always been a welcome addition to any metropolitan area.
Now the city of Las Vegas has moved a step closer to realizing its dream of the first urban park in the midst of all the neon.
The City Council agreed this week to purchase the property of a bail bonds business for $2.1 million, the last parcel of land needed to clear space for the construction of a park across from City Hall, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
The city has now acquired the entire block and plans to convert it into a smaller version of New York’s Central Park.
Officials said the cost to acquire the properties are covered by City Parkway V, which acts as the city’s real estate holdings company, and not through the general fund that would use taxpayer dollars.
Tentative plans call for an entry monument, public gathering area and multi-purpose trail that will link to nearby attractions within walking or biking distance.
“Given the typical daily influx of workers and visitors into the core area, (the) park will likely attract office employees during the daytime, residents in the evening, and visitors during weekends and holidays,” the city of Las Vegas said in a previous report.
But first the @CityOfLasVegas Council must finalize a deal to purchase a bail bonds business property for $2 million to clear the way for the plaza’s construction https://t.co/xWJ9WvgWSI— Shea Johnson (@Shea_LVRJ) July 11, 2020
It will be planned for a minimum of 1.5 acres. Even if it doubled or tripled, that’s still a far cry from the 840 acres of something like New York City’s Central Park. Nonetheless, the Las Vegas iteration will serve its purpose with plans for public and social events for music, art and fitness; benches, bike racks and storage; a bike rental station; restrooms; a café; shaded seating; and elements of natural character and local history, according to the report.
Construction could begin within a year.
